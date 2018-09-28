Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

After a wet and wild morning, we’re turning things around this afternoon with some brightening around the area. It will be a bit of a struggle in the temperature department though as we find ourselves stuck in the 60s.

Tonight should stay mostly clear with perhaps a little more cloud cover and/or fog towards daybreak. It will be on the cool side once again with temps dipping into the upper 50s or so.

Higher pressure will pave the way to an overall mostly sunny day tomorrow. And we’ll even see a little recovery in our temps as we aim for the low 70s.

As for Sunday, it’s another delightful one with seasonal sunshine and low humidity.

