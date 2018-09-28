NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets fans knew David Wright would take the field on Saturday; they got a special surprise Friday night as the team captain batted for the first time since 2016.

Wright officially made it back into a major league game, grounding out in his first plate appearance for the New York Mets in almost three years.

Sidelined by neck, back and shoulder injuries since May 27, 2016, Wright came up as a pinch-hitter Friday night against the Miami Marlins and immediately took a cut. Leading off the bottom of the fifth inning, he swung at the first pitch he saw, a 96 mph fastball from Jose Urena.

With his wife and two young daughters in the stands, the 35-year-old Wright hit a bouncer to the left of third baseman Brian Anderson, who made a nifty pickup of a short hop and threw across the diamond to retire Wright. The Mets’ captain returned to the dugout with a big smile on his face, where he high-fived and hugged several teammates.

Wright is scheduled to start Saturday night against the last-place Marlins in his farewell game before a sellout crowd at Citi Field. Unable to overcome all the injuries, he says he expects this weekend to mark his final appearance in the big leagues.

It’s not known if Wright will see any game action on Sunday.

