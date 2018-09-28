NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – David Wright will play his final game for the New York Mets this weekend.

For the better part of two years, Wright’s uniform was warm ups and a hoodie. On Saturday, he’ll take the field wearing a full uniform for the final time.

“As a young player or even a couple years ago… you think you can play forever,” the 35-year-old said.

Since he arrived, Wright has captivated Mets fans. His game-winning hit off future Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera in the 2006 Subway Series remains an unforgettable Mets moment.

“The memories have been plentiful these last few weeks. I’m appreciative of that because I’m more a ‘live in the moment’ person.”

Wright finished Top-10 in voting for the MVP in 2006. He did the same in the following two seasons as well, and by 2012 he became the Mets all-time leader in hits.

“I basically went without a scratch for the first eight, nine, ten years. Then things pretty much caught up to me fast the past three years,” Wright explained.

In 2015, the team captain was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He fought through rehab and fought off the pain to return for one heroic World Series moment.

Saturday at Citi Field, Wright will get one last start at third base. Just like his first start standing beside him will be his longtime teammate Jose Reyes. The duo – who gave the Mets so many memories during their careers – will get a chance to do it one more time.

“I’m real nervous. I’ll tell you that. I’m real excited. I’ve already got the butterflies going. It’s going to be a weird and grateful feeling.”

Spinal stenosis is ending David Wright’s career. He gave his heart and body to baseball and the Mets. Now, the city will have one more chance to give him a hand.

The Mets will be opening the gates to Citi Field at 4:30 p.m. to allow fans a chance to find their seats to watch David Wright in batting practice.