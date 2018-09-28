NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother was able to fend off a would-be carjacker in Chelsea.

Surveillance video shows the 39-year-old victim sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV parked on West 17th Street just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The knife-wielding suspect can be seen opening her car door and ordering her to get out.

Police said the woman refused and told him that her 16-month-old daughter was sitting the backseat.

The suspect ran off heading west on West 17th Street. He’s described as having dark skin, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red knit cap, white and dark colored V-neck shirt, gray pants, black loafers, white socks and his hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.