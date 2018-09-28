NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man involved in a deadly police shooting on Wednesday now faces multiple weapons charges.

Philip Belton, 39, of East Orange was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon: a handgun, a rifle and a shotgun.

Police say he was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Paul Braswell, 29, of Newark was in a vehicle with Belton when he was fatally wounded in the incident. Belton was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police officers approached a car on Wednesday afternoon when shots were fired. Bergen Street near Lyons Avenue was closed off as a standoff lasted for hours before police moved in on the two armed men. Robots were also used by authorities to get a closer look at the suspect’s vehicle.

Newark police say Belton and Braswell were targets of a multi-agency task force was investigating gun offenses.