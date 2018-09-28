  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Robin Williams, Sotheby's

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 300 items owned by late actor Robin Williams will be on display on the Upper East Side.

Sotheby’s Auction House on York Avenue and 72nd Street is showing off the collection owned by Williams and his wife of 20-years Marsha.

It features film and entertainment memorabilia, including Williams’ Golden Globe awards, contemporary art, and more than 40 watches from Williams’ personal collection.

The exhibit is free to the public starting tomorrow and runs through Oct. 3.

The items will be auctioned off Oct. 4 with the proceeds going to a number of charities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s