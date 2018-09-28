NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 300 items owned by late actor Robin Williams will be on display on the Upper East Side.

Sotheby’s Auction House on York Avenue and 72nd Street is showing off the collection owned by Williams and his wife of 20-years Marsha.

It features film and entertainment memorabilia, including Williams’ Golden Globe awards, contemporary art, and more than 40 watches from Williams’ personal collection.

The exhibit is free to the public starting tomorrow and runs through Oct. 3.

The items will be auctioned off Oct. 4 with the proceeds going to a number of charities.