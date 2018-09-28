WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – In a dramatic vote Friday afternoon, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh‘s to the full Senate floor.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake, a key vote, said he would like an FBI investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh, lasting no longer than a week, to happen prior to any full confirmation vote.

For a time it wasn’t clear how Republican Sen. Jeff Flake would vote. This morning, after announcing he would support Kavanaugh’s confirmation, he was confronted by two women as he got into an elevator.

“What are you doing sir? I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me! You’re telling all women they don’t matter!” one of them said.

The dramatic vote was initially set for 9:30 a.m. but was pushed to 1:30 p.m. and took place at around 2 p.m.

Some Democrat senators walked out of a morning hearing. Many Democrats have demanded the vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation be delayed until the FBI can conduct a full investigation into what did or did not happen between the Supreme Court nominee and his accuser 36 years ago. But Republicans are forging ahead with a vote.

Senators on both sides compared the process to a circus.

“This has never been about the truth. This has been about delay and destruction and if we reward this it is the end of good people wanting to be judges,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“It feels like Alice in Wonderland around here. It’s unbelievable where we are today, it’s almost surreal,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

They then recapped the drama that’s unfolded since the Senate heard compelling testimony from the Supreme Court nominee and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“It was difficult and emotional for both of them,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Ia). “Judge Kavanaugh forcefully denied the allegations.”

“In the 25 years on this committee, I have never seen a nominee for any position behave in that manner. Judge Kavanaugh used as much political rhetoric as my Republican colleagues, and what’s more he went on the attack,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

“He has an impeccable reputation,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch. “It would be an absolute crying shame if we keep treating him like he’s some kind of impostor or can’t do the job.”

The controversial and historic process continued with several Democrat senators walking out of the meeting.

“Judging by the way they’ve handled the committee vote so far, the rules don’t matter,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

For more than eight hours Thursday, senators heard stories that, at the end of the day, conflicted with one another.

“I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling,” Ford said.

“I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not in college, not ever,” said Kavanaugh. “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has scheduled a procedural vote for Saturday. That’s also known as an up or down, yea or nay vote, which is effectively like a practice vote, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported. That procedural vote will help senators gauge the outcome of the final vote.