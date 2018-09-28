NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shocking video shows a 30-year-old man get shot in the leg while walking with his 3-year-old daughter in the Bronx.

Police said three men approached the victim with guns drawn around 2:10 p.m. on September 17 along University Avenue.

One of the suspects shot and missed before the group grabbed the man and shot him once in the right leg, police said.

The trio took off heading south on University Avenue.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. His little girl was not hurt.

Police said two of the suspects wore dark hooded sweaters, dark pants and dark colored sneakers. One wore a red and blue hooded sweater, light colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.