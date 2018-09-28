NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two employees fought back when a pair of suspected shoplifters tried to steal from a discount store in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the scuffle inside the Family Dollar on Clinton Avenue in the Belmont section of the borough.

Police said the employees confronted the alleged thieves around 9 p.m. Wednesday as they tried to leave without paying.

One suspect threatened to stab the workers with a syringe, and the other brandished a knife, police said.

The men eventually made off with 23 packages of boxers and 15 bottles of air freshener.

Police described the first suspects as two Hispanic men in their 40s, 5 feet 8 inches tall. One had his hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. The other was seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.