SOUTH SALEM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A local teenager who’s all about the electric guitar just gave the performance of a lifetime after being pulled on stage by a legendary musician.

Marcky DiGiacomo is only 15-years-old, but his hero is 82-year-old blues legend Buddy Guy.

Guy’s won seven Grammy awards and Eric Clapton called him “the best guitar player alive.”

“He’s played with Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan,” the teen told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu. “He’s 82 and he’s still doing what he loves which I think is awesome.”

Just a few days ago, Marcky and his dad attended a Buddy Guy concert in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Marcky brought a guitar pick with him, knowing Guy sometimes brings young people from the crowd up on stage.

“So I bring a bunch of picks and he comes around to me I said ‘I can play’ and I like yell it to him, he acknowledges me that I’m there and then goes up on stage.”

“I thought he smiled, I thought Marc got a pick, I thought that was great, cool you got a pick from Buddy Guy, but to be called up two songs later just blew my mind,” Marcky’s father, Marc Digiacomo said.

So next thing you know, Marcky heads up on stage and plays side by side with his idol.

“It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. It was awesome,” the young musician said,

This dream has been a long time coming. The family has a photo of Marcky at 18-months-old reaching for his grandfather’s guitar. That’s who first taught him to play.

Marcky he says he thinks of his grandfather when he watches video of himself playing next to Guy.

He says he hopes to go to Syracuse University and dreams of making it as an artist, but says he knows it’s tough so he has a plan B and C. Plan B is to go into music production and if he needs a plan C is to become a lawyer.