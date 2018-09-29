Filed Under:Breezy Point, Dave Carlin, Local TV, Water Rescue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One man has died after being swept off a jetty in Breezy Point.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Dave Carlin two men were fishing off the jetty Saturday, even though the tide appeared to be very high and some of the rocks were barely visible.

A wave reportedly struck the jetty took some of their fishing gear out to sea. A second wave was right behind it and swept both men off the rocks.

Fire officials say one man died in the accident, but the other fisherman survived thanks to a couple boating in the area who saw the accident unfold.

The fisherman who survived was reportedly grabbed by the woman boater. Water rescue units performed CPR and were able to get the fisherman to an ambulance on shore, which transported him to a local hospital.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.

