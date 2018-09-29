NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You may know Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” but did you know he’s also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program?

This week, the Danish actor sat down with CBS2’s Mary Calvi to discuss his work to help animals worldwide through The Lion’s Share fund.

“You need money to make this kind of impact, because some places you have to be able to buy up land, because we’re losing a lot of land and a lot of these endangered species are losing out to farming, to all kinds of things. But at the same time, it has to be sustainable. You have to give the people living there alternatives,” he said. “So by going in in a private fund, it gives you a certain kind of freedom that you can’t have when you go in as a government.”

