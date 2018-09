NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Coffee lovers, rejoice!

Saturday is National Coffee Day, and we’re spilling the beans about the deals.

Starbucks, McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts are using the Coupons.com app for rebates.

You can also get a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee at Barnes & Noble cafes.

There are two more coffee holidays coming up next week – Monday is International Coffee Day and Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop day.

Drink up!