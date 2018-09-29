NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The NYPD is praising its canines for helping to protect the United Nations General Assembly this week in Manhattan.

Dozens of dogs helped keep nearly 200 world leaders safe during the event.

The inimitable ⁦@MKramerTV⁩ meets Palla, a ⁦@NYPDTransit⁩ K9. Palla is the highest ranking dog ⁦@NYPDnews⁩, & is named for PO Paul Pallas, who performed rescue + recovery at Ground Zero after 9/11, and who passed away in 2011 from 9/11 related illness. pic.twitter.com/feGHWzhAwj — NYPD DCPI (@NYPDDCPI) September 28, 2018

They sniffed for signs of bombs and other suspicious activity in the surrounding area.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill praised the pups on Twitter posting, “This year, #UNGA coincides with #NationalDogWeek. And so at @NYPDnews headquarters today, we thanked just some of the many #NYPD K9s who do such a great job protecting visiting dignitaries around the @UN — and New Yorkers in every neighborhood each and every day.”

This year, #UNGA coincides with #NationalDogWeek. And so at @NYPDnews headquarters today, we thanked just some of the many #NYPD K9s 🐕 who do such a great job protecting visiting dignitaries around the @UN — and New Yorkers in every neighborhood each and every day. pic.twitter.com/hPSh3GkxhF — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) September 28, 2018

He also said their handlers, all police officers, have a hard job – having to be responsible for the animals 24 hours a day.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)