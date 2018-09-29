  • TV10/55

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A postal worker has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident in New Jersey.

Raphael Ramos has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident on Sept. 24 which killed 54-year-old Edward Rao of Hawthorne.

0929ramos Postal Worker Arrested In Deadly Hit And Run

Raphael Ramos (Credit: CBS2)

Police in Ridgewood say Rao was found lying on West Ridgewood Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Surveillance video shows the 54-year-old being hit by a Chevy Trailblazer. Police say the SUV that struck Rao was seized Saturday from Ramos’ home in nearby Midland Park.

