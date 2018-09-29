NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down three men caught on camera beating a 23-year-old man with a bottle in Queens.

The suspects approached the victim around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, September 20 as he was using his cellphone on 173rd Street in Jamaica.

Police said the men snatched his cellphone, punched him several times and hit him with a bottle.

The victim suffered a cut on the left side of his face but was not hospitalized.

Police described the suspects as black men between 18 and 28 years old.

One can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with blue writing, another in a black T-shirt with white writing and an orange head wrap, and the third can be seen running down the street wearing red shorts and a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.