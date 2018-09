NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s shaping up to be an extra creepy Halloween for earthlings.

This year the “Great Pumpkin” could be upstaged by a scary looking asteroid that many say looks like a skull.

NASA spotted the “death comet” with its infrared telescope in Hawaii. The spooky space rock is ironically set to soar by the Earth on Halloween next month.

Experts say the comet is likely a dead planet.