Filed Under:Brooklyn, FDNY, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say a fire in Brooklyn has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and critically injured a woman.

The fire broke out at residence Hale Avenue in the Cypress Hills neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

The unidentified woman was then transferred to New York Cornell Hospital in critical condition.

No word on what caused the fire.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

