NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu introduce Chimmy and Nellie rescued from a shelter in Tennessee.

Chimmy is a 4-year-old Jack Russell / Corgi mix. Though he is blind in his right eye, the blind eye does not bother him and the left eye has full vision. Chimmy loves to go for walks and he will walk right by your side. Sweet, loving and very well behaved – that’s Chimmy!

I leaned in to smile & take a pic – and Nellie leaned in for a kiss!! 😘🐶 Contact @HumaneSocietyNY if you can make the smoocher or Chimmy (sitting next to me) part of your home!! @HsuTV @CBSNewYork #FurryFriendFinder pic.twitter.com/Z6MuRbRelf — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) September 30, 2018

Nellie is a 9-month -old Basenji mix puppy who is sweet, gentle and enjoys playing. Even though she is about 20 pounds now, she still loves to be held. We think a nice quiet home alone, or with another sweet dog who can show her the ropes, would be best.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.