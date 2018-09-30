NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of people took to the pavement Sunday morning for the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk.

The race is held in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th and ever since for our country.

The 5k retraces the steps of one of the 343 city firefighters killed on 9/11. Stephen Siller was on his way home from work that day when he turned back around, strapped on 60 pounds of gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to Ground Zero.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently unveiled its new Gold Star family home program and said it plans to provide 1,000 homes to Gold Star families with young children.

Siller’s brother, Frank, and Gold Star wife Claudia MacPherson, whose husband was killed in Afghanistan, sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu on Saturday ahead of the race.