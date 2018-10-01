MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a group of Boy Scouts is expected to face a judge Monday.

Thomas Murphy, 59, of Holbrook, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said he was behind the wheel of a white SUV that struck five Boy Scouts walking along the shoulder of tree-lined David Terry Road in Manorville. The boys range in age from 12 to 16 years old and were accompanied by adult chaperones.

“It was the middle of the day. I don’t know how that could’ve happened,” Manorville resident Paul Gutowski said. “I think they were practicing for a hiking trip. That’s what I was told.”

Detectives said Murphy stayed at the scene as the victims were taken to the hospital.

Two of the boys had to be airlifted, one in critical condition. All five are expected to survive.

People who live in the area told CBS2 that stretch of road is known to be dangerous, with drivers often speeding around the curve. Add alcohol to the equation and they say it has the potential for deadly consequences.

“People come flying around that corner. You can see over there in the woods cars spin out constantly and they get around that corner and they just go like crazy,” said Gutowski.

Murphy was taken to the hospital overnight but is back awaiting his arraignment.