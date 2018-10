YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A car slammed into a medical office Monday in Yonkers, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on South Broadway.

#YonkersPD and First Responders at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at 75 South Broadway right now… pic.twitter.com/RqNP6KHM3D — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) October 1, 2018

Surveillance video shows glass shattering as the car makes impact, narrowly missing people inside.

Police said the man behind the wheel backed into the building as he was dropping off his wife at the doctor.