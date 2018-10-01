NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B is expected to turn herself in Monday morning after a fight at a strip club, police said.

The Bronx native will surrender to police after the incident at Angels Strip Club in Queens.

Earlier this month, the rapper got into another fight with Nicki Minaj during a Fashion Week party. Members of her entourage allegedly assaulted a man after the Met Gala in May.

Cardi B and husband, rapper Offset, recently welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

