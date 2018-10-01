  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cardi B, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B is expected to turn herself in Monday morning after a fight at a strip club, police said.

The Bronx native will surrender to police after the incident at Angels Strip Club in Queens.

Earlier this month, the rapper got into another fight with Nicki Minaj during a Fashion Week party. Members of her entourage allegedly assaulted a man after the Met Gala in May.

Cardi B and husband, rapper Offset, recently welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s