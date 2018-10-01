NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane on fire was forced to abort its take-off from JFK Airport Monday night.

Cameras caught firefighters dousing Delta Flight 420 on the tarmac after a landing gear caught fire.

The failed take-off happened around 7:30 p.m. and officials say the pilot aborted the take-off because of a separate, unknown issue with the aircraft.

That aborted departure reportedly caused the brakes to overheat and sparked the fire. All 205 passengers on the flight to Ghana were evacuated. There are no reported injuries.