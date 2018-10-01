Lithuania (CBS Local)- LaMelo Ball and the Junior Basketball Association’s USA team is in Lithuania this week for a pair of games as part of the league’s international schedule. After opening their overseas play with a split of games in Denmark and Lithuania, the team’s third game got heated as guard LaMelo Ball sparked a brawl in the 3rd quarter of the team’s game against Alytaus Dzukija.

The USA JBA team was leading by 15 at the time when LaMelo turned the ball over. One of his opponents tapped him on the back of the head and that’s when things went off the rails.

LaMelo Ball doing his best Rick James impersonation with the Lithuanian Charlie Murphy. pic.twitter.com/JYos8uBLnI — David Astramskas (@redapples) October 1, 2018

Ball was ejected from the game following the altercation with Dzukija forward Mindaugas Susinskas. Ball and his brother LiAngelo spent time in Lithuania last year with Vytautas. The pair did not play in the team’s game against Dzukija last season. The JBA is the league created by Ball’s father as an attempt to provide an alternative to college basketball for young players.