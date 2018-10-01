JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey drivers are in for more pain at the pump as the state’s gas tax increases Monday.

Sandra Kehoe, of Cornwall, New York, remembers when the Garden State had some of the lowest gas prices in the country.

“There’s really no benefit for me to go all the way to Jersey just to get gas anymore, but we used to do it on a regular basis,” she told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

While New Jersey is still cheaper than New York and Pennsylvania, the state is experiencing its second gas tax hike in two years – now increasing 4.3 cents per gallon.

“I drive for Uber, so it’s really bad for me, because I can’t make ends meet with all the increases they’re doing,” one man said.

“I don’t think they’re that bad. And they actually went down a little bit,” said another.

“It fluctuates that amount anyway, so I can deal. As long as they do something with the four cents,” another added.

The increase aims to improve the state’s roads and rails.

Under a 2016 law, the gas tax rate must be adjusted to bring in about $2 billion a year to help support New Jersey’s transportation trust fund.

With the latest hike, the tax is now more than 41 cents per gallon.

“The price is already high and then more taxes on it? That’s outrageous,” said one man.

Some good news? AAA says the average price for gas in New Jersey has actually gone down.