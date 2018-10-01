  • TV10/55On Air

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A chain reaction crash left five passengers injured on a NJ TRANSIT bus.

The accident took place in the westbound lanes of I-495 at the helix, right outside the Lincoln Tunnel.

NJ TRANSIT says two cars were involved in a crash, and one of the cars then careened into the bus lane, striking a bus.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The accident caused delays at the Port Authority.

NJ TRANSIT said trains would cross-honor bus tickets at Penn Station due to the accident.

