UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A chain reaction crash left five passengers injured on a NJ TRANSIT bus.
The accident took place in the westbound lanes of I-495 at the helix, right outside the Lincoln Tunnel.
NJ TRANSIT says two cars were involved in a crash, and one of the cars then careened into the bus lane, striking a bus.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
The accident caused delays at the Port Authority.
NJ TRANSIT said trains would cross-honor bus tickets at Penn Station due to the accident.