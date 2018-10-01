NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s artwork that will have you in awe and then shocked that it’s on a basketball court, not in a gallery.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan has more on how a non-profit is helping give a face lift to a Westchester County park in dire need.

Dan Peterson and his crew are on the second day of a week-long painting project. They’re mission is to transform the two basketball courts at New Rochelle’s Lincoln Park.

“We are also finding that the color and the shape and the vibrancy really invites a lot more families,” Peterson said.

MORE: Some New Rochelle Residents Screaming NIMBY Over Potential Relocation Of Family Court

Peterson is the founder of “Project Backboard,” a non-profit that works with artists to redesign public outdoor basketball courts across the country.

“By having a unique work of art, it really changes the community’s relationship with the space. This is not just a vanity project. The art has a real … the color and shape has a real impact on the way people will care for this park going forward,” Peterson said.

The two courts were in such poor condition, they had to be paved over before the group could even begin. Once completed, the designs will show off the city’s initials in abstract letters: NRNY.

“It’s a really beautiful geometric design with a lot of bright colors,” Peterson said.

The project is the fourth phase of six steps to revitalize Lincoln Park completely.

“We are building it back and renovating it in phases. It’s a community that deserves the best we can offer,” said New Rochelle Parks and Recreation Commissioner William Zimmermann.

In June, the city unveiled a new playground near the courts and the next step is to redo the baseball field. Parents are elated.

“It’s amazing to see the park, the new phase of the aprk because they are going to enjoy it,” New Rochelle resident Bernirdo Villa said.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit safer,” resident Crystal Solano added.

Safer and more alive than ever before.

“It’s going to be packed sun up to sun down,” Peterson said.

The project is expected to be done by Saturday.

The NBA Players Association Foundation donated $20,000 to pay for the courts. The city then matched the contribution.