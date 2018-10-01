  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    07:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Point, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was shot in the face and killed following a crash early Monday near a movie theater in Queens.

Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle around 3:20 a.m. in College Point. Both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street. 

Four suspects wearing masks got out of one vehicle and shot the driver of the other vehicle in the face, police said. The suspects then drove off with both vehicles, which investigators later found abandoned nearby on 120th Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend was in the car but was not harmed.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s