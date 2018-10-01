NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was shot in the face and killed following a crash early Monday near a movie theater in Queens.

Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle around 3:20 a.m. in College Point. Both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street.

Four suspects wearing masks got out of one vehicle and shot the driver of the other vehicle in the face, police said. The suspects then drove off with both vehicles, which investigators later found abandoned nearby on 120th Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend was in the car but was not harmed.

