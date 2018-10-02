We’re seeing a little more sun around the area versus this time yesterday, so for the next few hours, we’ll be basking in mild autumn sunshine with occasional passing clouds. It will be a little stickier out there, too, so don’t be surprised if you break a little sweat. As for highs, they’ll be pushing, if not exceeding, the 80° mark.
Storms will rumble through this evening, some of which may pack a punch. That said, the Storm Prediction Center went ahead and placed our northwest counties under a slight risk for severe weather. In other words, damaging wind gusts and even a little hail will be possible with any of the more robust storms. Another possibility will be heavy rain, so don’t be completely surprised if you experience a little flooding in your area.
By tomorrow morning, the storms are history and we’ll see our way to a mostly sunny day. And while the humidity will fall off a little bit, our temps will be similar to today’s — perhaps a degree or two cooler.
Even Thursday is looking good at the moment with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front may deliver a late day shower or storm.
More on that in the days to come…
Any tally yet on how much Puerto Rico donated to the Hurricane Florence relief fund for the Carolina’s?