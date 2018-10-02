  • TV10/55On Air

We’re seeing a little more sun around the area versus this time yesterday, so for the next few hours, we’ll be basking in mild autumn sunshine with occasional passing clouds. It will be a little stickier out there, too, so don’t be surprised if you break a little sweat. As for highs, they’ll be pushing, if not exceeding, the 80° mark.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Storms will rumble through this evening, some of which may pack a punch. That said, the Storm Prediction Center went ahead and placed our northwest counties under a slight risk for severe weather. In other words, damaging wind gusts and even a little hail will be possible with any of the more robust storms. Another possibility will be heavy rain, so don’t be completely surprised if you experience a little flooding in your area.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By tomorrow morning, the storms are history and we’ll see our way to a mostly sunny day. And while the humidity will fall off a little bit, our temps will be similar to today’s — perhaps a degree or two cooler.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Even Thursday is looking good at the moment with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front may deliver a late day shower or storm.

More on that in the days to come…

  1. Gene Rey says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Any tally yet on how much Puerto Rico donated to the Hurricane Florence relief fund for the Carolina’s?

