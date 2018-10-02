  • TV10/55On Air

The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two burglars were caught on camera breaking into a grocery store in the Bronx, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the C-Town supermarket on Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge.

Police said the suspects busted through a brick wall in the back of the building.

bronx supermarket burglary nypd SEE IT: 2 Men Break Into Bronx Supermarket, Empty Safe

Two burglars were caught on camera breaking into a grocery store in the Bronx, police say. (Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows them breaking into a safe in the office, sending sparks flying.

Police said the men made off with $10,000 cash.

They’re described as Hispanic men, one with a beard. The first suspect was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a hood. The other was seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

