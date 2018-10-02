NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two burglars were caught on camera breaking into a grocery store in the Bronx, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the C-Town supermarket on Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge.

Police said the suspects busted through a brick wall in the back of the building.

Surveillance video shows them breaking into a safe in the office, sending sparks flying.

Police said the men made off with $10,000 cash.

They’re described as Hispanic men, one with a beard. The first suspect was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a hood. The other was seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue sweatpants.

