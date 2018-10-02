  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was violently robbed of his cellphone last weekend in Lower Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows two men approach the 26-year-old victim from behind around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hester and Mott streets.

chokehold cellphone robbery suspects nypd VIDEO: Suspects Put Man In Chokehold, Snatch His Cellphone

A man was violently robbed of his cellphone last weekend in Lower Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

One suspect placed the victim in a chokehold, causing him to drop his cellphone, police said. The second suspect picked up the phone and forced the victim to unlock it using his pin.

Police said the men also stole a pair of headphones and $10 before fleeing north on Mott Street.

The suspects were described as two black men; one wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans and white sneakers; the other wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

