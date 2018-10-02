LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork) — Las Vegas Police have reopened a sexual assault investigation involving soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a lawsuit filed last week, Kathryn Mayorga claims she was attacked by Ronaldo in 2009.

The icon denied the accusations Friday in a since deleted video on Instagram, suggesting his fame and fortune made him a target.

Mayorga says Ronaldo and his associates took advantage of her and made her sign a settlement and a nondisclosure agreement.

According to the suit, she received $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged incident.

Her accusations aren’t the first time the soccer star has faced similar allegations. Two women in England accused him of rape in 2005. He was arrested and questioned, but never charged.

Ronaldo has denied all of the allegations.