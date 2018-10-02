NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Mayor Bill de Blasio held a public hearing on his proposal to add a third gender category on birth certificates.
That would allow people to change their sex designation to match the gender they identify with.
The third proposed category would mark a person’s gender as “X.”
The proposal also calls for people being able to change their gender without requiring a note from a doctor or health care provider.
The measure was passed by a 41-6 City Council vote last month.
“This is an example of respecting all New Yorkers, and giving people the freedom of self-determination and self-expression,” de Blasio said, adding that he would be signing the bill in the coming days.
Prior to 2014, New Yorkers seeking to change the gender on their birth certificates had to have undergone gender confirmation surgery first.
This is good now we no what city to avoid , where are the real people you know normal people?