  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mayor Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Mayor Bill de Blasio held a public hearing on his proposal to add a third gender category on birth certificates.

That would allow people to change their sex designation to match the gender they identify with.

The third proposed category would mark a person’s gender as “X.”

The proposal also calls for people being able to change their gender without requiring a note from a doctor or health care provider.

The measure was passed by a 41-6 City Council vote last month.

“This is an example of respecting all New Yorkers, and giving people the freedom of self-determination and self-expression,” de Blasio said, adding that he would be signing the bill in the coming days.

Prior to 2014, New Yorkers seeking to change the gender on their birth certificates had to have undergone gender confirmation surgery first.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. David Campbell says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:06 am

    This is good now we no what city to avoid , where are the real people you know normal people?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s