NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 9-year-old girl is recovering after falling out a sixth floor window Monday in Harlem.

Police said the child was leaning against an air conditioner inside the Saint Nicholas Houses on Frederick Douglas Boulevard when the unit gave way.

The girl landed on the roof of a first floor child care facility.

She was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at Harlem Hospital and is expected to be OK.