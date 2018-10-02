MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Home surveillance cameras captured a man trying to open car doors in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Police say he’s part of an organized group of thieves targeting high-end vehicles in the Tri-State area.

Investigators are probing the theft of two luxury cars from homes in Mahwah and Millburn and the attempted theft of a third.

Officials warn people to make sure their cars are locked with their valuables and key fobs removed.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious such as dogs baring or motion lights and cameras activated for no reason.