NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a new month, which means there are new bargains to be had.

In October, we ease into the holiday season, and there are plenty of deals to help you prepare for end-of-the-year travel and entertaining.

With Halloween right around the corner, October brings aisles filled with candy and stores packed with ghouls and goblins.

Trae Bodge, with SlickDeals.net, sat down with CBS2’s Alex Denis and broke down the best times to buy costumes.

“The selection will obviously be better earlier in the month. As you go, the prices will drop, but the selection will thin,” she said.

If you like to plan ahead, shop the clearance sales in early November to stock up, and use those threats throughout the holiday season.

“If you love Halloween candy, like I do, wait until November 1st and you can get all of that Halloween candy 50-70 percent off,” said Bodge.

Contemplating a trip? Start planning now. Just make sure to read the fine print and check for blackout dates.

“October is a really month for travel deals, so great timing if you’re planning a trip home for the holidays,” Bodge said. “So if you’re looking for things like an airfare deal, if you need a hotel or rental car, keep your eyes peeled for that. And keep in mind, when you bundle things together, you can typically save more.”

Whether you’re getting up for annual holiday hosting or your cookware and small appliances are worse for wear, you’ll find solid deals in this category this month. Now is also a good time to replace your shoes and upgrade your workout gear.

“We’ll see sales from bands like Puma, Adidas – all those favorites, plus the big box stores that carry work out apparel,” said Bodge. “So if you need to stock up for yourself or you have someone on your holiday list, it’s a good time to get a good deal.”

But if you’re in need of electronics, hold off until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As for Columbus Day Weekend, while you often see big sales over three-day weekends, experts say it’s not typically a big sale weekend.