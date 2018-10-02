Comments (7)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn subway station elevator is set to be replaced after more than a dozen a people got stuck.
The passengers were trapped in the hot elevator at the Clark Street station Monday for nearly an hour.
The elevators are the only way to get to the platform at the station. Passengers eventually sat on the floor as they waited to be rescued.
“It was very intense. It was very hot, sweaty,” said commuter Talia Kovacs. “A lot of people were feeling very upset and anxious and agitated.”
Firefighters helped 17 people climb a ladder through a hatch in the ceiling to rescue them.
The MTA issued an apology to the customers, saying the elevator was 87 years old.
Oh for the days of Giuliano and Bloomberg. Every week was a little better than the week before.
DeBarfsio is a disgrace.
They should raise taxes to fix this. It’s the only solution…For the children!
And once released, they had to be confined in the disgusting subway train?
I’d rather live in my car than within 500 miles of that leftist DeBlasio dump.
It’s OK because the elevator is 87 years old!
I feel sorry for those folks. Last time I was in NYC and had to use one of those elevators, it was slippery from so much urine. The smell was gagging. Totally disgusting.
Gotham’s straphangers are proud of the aroma of the subway’s mystery pools. It’s what makes them so much better than those farmers and weird flyover people that produce stuff.