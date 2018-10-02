MILLWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – From downed trees to power lines, the National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey in Rockland, Fairfield, and Westchester counties Wednesday.

Skies darkened quickly with ominous clouds and then the heavy rain started to smack windshields Tuesday evening. Downed trees meant the flares went up signaling a closed Quaker Lane in Chappaqua.

In nearby Millwood, cars backed up where the intersection of Route 120 and 100 was blocked off while Con Ed dealt with fallen wires that made it impossible for many to get home.

“Everybody seems to be stuck on the streets that are closed at this point,” Paul Platain told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“I don’t know anything, I don’t know what the damages, all I know is I’ve tried six different ways to get down that street and there are no answers,” Henry Zymeck added.

Some drivers said they searched for a way into their neighborhood for more than two hours. The ride home from work was also hectic on the Saw Mill River Parkway, where one after another, trees covered the highway between Mount Kisco and Chappaqua.

At least 2,500 customers in Westchester County lost power Tuesday night.