  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    01:00 AMLast Man Standing
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AMFamily Guy
    02:30 AMAmerican Dad!
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, New York, power outages

MILLWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – From downed trees to power lines, the National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey in Rockland, Fairfield, and Westchester counties Wednesday.

Skies darkened quickly with ominous clouds and then the heavy rain started to smack windshields Tuesday evening. Downed trees meant the flares went up signaling a closed Quaker Lane in Chappaqua.

In nearby Millwood, cars backed up where the intersection of Route 120 and 100 was blocked off while Con Ed dealt with fallen wires that made it impossible for many to get home.

“Everybody seems to be stuck on the streets that are closed at this point,” Paul Platain told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“I don’t know anything, I don’t know what the damages, all I know is I’ve tried six different ways to get down that street and there are no answers,” Henry Zymeck added.

1002storms Powerful Storms Down Trees, Power Lines Across New York

(Credit: CBS2)

Some drivers said they searched for a way into their neighborhood for more than two hours. The ride home from work was also hectic on the Saw Mill River Parkway, where one after another, trees covered the highway between Mount Kisco and Chappaqua.

1002power Powerful Storms Down Trees, Power Lines Across New York

(Credit: CBS2)

At least 2,500 customers in Westchester County lost power Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s