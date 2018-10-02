SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dunkin’ Donuts has fired workers who poured water on a homeless man in upstate New York and posted the video online.

The company that owns the Dunkin’ location says it was “disturbed” by the employees’ behavior, which it says “goes against our core values as an organization.”

Jeremy Dufresne says he was at the Dunkin’ in Syracuse Sunday night to charge his phone to call his mom when one of the workers dumped water on his head.

One of the workers laughed, and a video of the interaction was posted to Facebook shortly afterward.

“How many times do I have to tell you to stop sleeping in here,” one of the workers can be heard telling Dufresne in the video. “You’re here all day. You have enough time here. How many times are the customers and the people going to tell you to stop sleeping here?”

According to the Post Standard, Dufrense says the worker likely had “personal problems of his own,” and “he took it out on someone else, like me.”

Prosecutors say they are considering filing harassment charges against the workers.

