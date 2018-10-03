Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It got a little crazy last night! Strong storms, even a few Tornado Warnings were issued, and widespread trees downed.

Skies are much clearer today and overall, the weather is pretty spectacular the next 48 hours, with the best day over the next seven, being Thursday.

Temps are in the low 80 ans the sun is shinning. We start of with temps in the 60s. Most, if not all the rain has moved offshore, but do expect a few showers well east, too. Have a great day. Today’s High: 77-79°.

