We’re in for a treat this afternoon as we find ourselves under mostly sunny skies. The exception will be north and east where they may see more of a partly cloudy to partly sunny day, but we can’t really complain after the rough weather we saw last night. As for highs, they’ll remain above normal in the mid 70s or so.

Tranquil conditions prevail tonight as high pressure finds itself overhead. It will be comfortably cool again, too, with temps dipping into the mid and low 60s.

It will be a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow with a southwest wind filling in. And with a cold front approaching in the afternoon, a late day shower or rumble can’t be ruled out — nothing like we saw the other day though. It will be another warm one though with temps warming well into the 70s to around 80°.

Cooler air will then settle in on Friday and keep our temps in check. Highs that day will be stuck in the upper 60s — much closer to where they should be.