NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday arrested a 14-year-old boy they say shot and killed another teen on a basketball court in Brooklyn last month.

Timothy Oyebola, 16, was shot in the back of the head while playing at the court on Chester Street in Brownsville last month. Investigators said he was not the intended target.

Oyebola’s father, David, described his only son as “bright, intelligent.”

UPDATE: In partnership with the community, an apprehension has been made in the homicide of 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola. Thank you to all who contributed: NYPD investigators, community members, and callers to CrimeStoppers. #Justice4Tim #SharedResponsibility pic.twitter.com/vNC3IMMvZq — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 4, 2018

“Good child that dreamed to become a great engineer in the future. And all of a sudden, somebody just come from nowhere and cut his life short,” he said.

The suspect, Aaron Nathaniel, is accused of firing the fatal shot.

Police said Oyebola was playing basketball with friends near the charter school he attended on September 21 when Nathaniel entered the park with another person. He allegedly pulled the trigger from more than 100 feet away, possibly aiming for others in the area.

The community gathered for a vigil Monday night, remembering a young life taken too soon.

“These kids should be able to play in the playground without shots going off,” community advocate Michael Thomas said. “My heart just goes out to the family. This kid was a baby – 16 years old with a promising future. Nobody should have their life snuffed out like that.”