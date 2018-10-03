By Steve Silverman

Offense is up across the NFL this season which means good things for fantasy football players. With teams putting a ton of points on the board and airing it out a bunch, quarterbacks have ruled the day in the world of fantasy sports. As we get ready for Week 5 of the season, those quarterbacks are the top guys on each team to look at as you get ready to set your daily fantasy lineup. That said, depending on the matchup, that decision could pay lower dividends. Check out the full list below to see which guys are projected to put up the highest totals. Hint: the guy in Green Bay is usually a pretty good bet.

AFC East

New England Patriots- Tom Brady vs. Indianapolis Colts, FD Proj.-24.4 points

The Patriots are breathing easier after a one-sided win vs. previously unbeaten Dolphins. As Josh Gordon gets used to surroundings and Julian Edelman returns, offense finds new gear.

Buffalo Bills – Josh Allen vs. Tennessee Titans, FD Proj. – 12.0 points

The Bills don’t have a lot of offensive potential and their strong-armed rookie quarterback is trying to find himself. If Bills don’t get going early, it may be difficult for Allen to establish rhythm and fantasy points.

Miami Dolphins – Ryan Tannehill at Cincinnati Bengals, FD Proj. – 18.5 points

Tannehill has to throw out his last game vs. the Patriots and get back on winning track. Physical Bengals will try to intimidate Tannehill and his receivers, but the quarterback has surprising toughness.

New York Jets – Sam Darnold vs. Denver Broncos, FD Proj. – 13.7 points

Jets appear somewhat rudderless at this point, and that may be on the coaching staff. May be difficult for Darnold to feel comfortable here as he faces brutal pass rush of Von Miller.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens – Joe Flacco at Cleveland Browns, FD Proj. – 16.4 points

Confidence is sky-high in Baltimore after double-digit victory in Pittsburgh. Don’t expect any kind of letdown here as Flacco should be good for 275 yards and at least two TD passes.

Cincinnati Bengals – Andy Dalton vs. Miami Dolphins, FD Proj. – 20.8 points

There’s a different look to the Bengals this year as the team has shown resiliency and the ability to come through in the clutch. Dalton threw the game-winning TD pass to A.J. Green in Week 4, and the end-of-game performance is significant.

Cleveland Browns – Baker Mayfield vs. Baltimore Ravens, FD Proj. – 12.0 points

Browns are managing to stay close and had a victory snatched away against Raiders. Mayfield has the ability to lead a couple of scoring drives but lacks consistency at this point.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Ben Roethlisberger vs. Atlanta Falcons, FD Proj. – 24.5 points

Something remains rotten in Pittsburgh, but this game has all the earmarks of a shootout and Big Ben could have a mammoth game with more than 300 yards and three TDs vs. Atlanta’s yielding defense.

AFC South

Houston Texans – Deshaun Watson vs. Dallas Cowboys, FD proj. – 24.4 points

Texans finally earned their first win as Watson triggered the offense and it seems that he is once against comfortable under center following last year’ injury. Capable of dominating with his arm or wheels.

Indianapolis Colts – Andrew Luck at New England Patriots, FD proj. – 19.4 points

Luck is performing well as he gets his legs back after missing all of 2017 with his shoulder problems. Luck still has the zip on his fastball and he could find the range against a New England defense that has been quite ordinary this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Blake Bortles at Kansas City Chiefs, FD proj. – 22.1 points

Bortles is a much-improved player, but this is the kind of game that he could struggle. While the KC defense is vulnerable, he could feel the need to match big plays with Pat Mahomes and he just can’t do it.

Tennessee Titans – Marcus Mariota at Buffalo Bills, FD proj. – 17.5 points

The Philadelphia Eagles left the door open a crack and Mariota took advantage in Week 4 to lead the Titans to an impressive come-from-behind victory. Perhaps that win triggers Mariota to a brilliant season.

AFC West

Denver Broncos – Case Keenum vs. Denver Broncos, FD proj. – 16.3 points

Keenum is a true pro who knows how to take advantage of nearly every opponent. Look for him to provide patience in the pocket and deliver the ball accurately against a vulnerable Jets defense.

Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, FD proj. – 20.4 points

Mahomes continues to impress with both his numbers and his poise. Throwing with his left hand while getting chased by Von Miller was a huge play and he appears to be the game’s next superstar.

Los Angeles Chargers – Philip Rivers vs. Oakland Raiders, FD proj. – 25.8 points

The Chargers have not come close to playing their best, but that is coming. The offense bounced back after a slow start against the Niners in Week 4, and Rivers could torch the Oakland secondary.

Oakland Raiders – Derek Carr at Los Angeles Chargers, FD proj. – 17.9 points

While the Raiders got their first win in overtime against the Browns, don’t expect the Raiders to start producing. Carr is capable of putting big numbers on the board, but it is unlikely he can match Rivers over 60 minutes.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys – QB Dak Prescott at Houston Texans, FD proj. 19.9 points

Prescott is coming off his best game of the season as he threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the last-second win vs. Lions. However, he still doesn’t have enough big-play weapons and top performances are not likely.

N.Y. Giants – QB Eli Manning at Carolina Panthers, FD proj. 17.0 points

Manning certainly has the weapons with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley, but the Giants lack consistency on offense and some of that is on Manning. He’s not likely to get well against the hard-hitting Panthers.

Philadelphia Eagles – QB Carson Wentz vs. Minnesota Vikings, FD proj. 19.7 points

Wentz could pick on Minnesota’s leaky defense after a tough loss to the Titans last week.

Washington Redskins – QB Alex Smith at New Orleans Saints, FD proj. 23.8 points

This game also looks like a shootout, and while Drew Brees is certainly in his element at home, Smith is not going to back down from the challenge. Look for the rested Redskins to light up the scoreboard against a soft New Orleans defense.

NFC North

Chicago Bears – Bye week

Detroit Lions – QB Matthew Stafford vs. Green Bay Packers, FD proj. 22.9 points

The Lions are struggling with a 1-3 record, but they fought back to take a late fourth-quarter lead against the Cowboys thanks to Stafford, but the defense couldn’t hold it. Look for Stafford to be razor sharp against the Packers and throw for at least 275 yards with two touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers – QB Aaron Rodgers at Detroit Lions FD proj. 27.1 points

Rodgers and the Packers are still an explosive team and the quarterback should be able to get things done against Matt Patricia’s defense. That unit may come around, but not against Rodgers, who throws for 300 yards and three TDs

Minnesota Vikings – QB Kirk Cousins at Philadelphia Eagles, FD proj. 18.9 points

There is trouble in Minnesota where the Vikings are playing nothing like the team that was favored to win the Super Bowl by many preseason prognosticators. Cousins has to keep his cool, but he may have a difficult time against an Eagles team coming off a loss.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons – QB Matt Ryan at Pittsburgh Steelers, FD proj. 24.6 points

Ryan is putting incredible numbers together, but the Falcons continue to lose in heartbreaking fashion. Ryan has already thrown for 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he should be able to produce against a Steelers defense that has been giving up big plays.

Carolina Panthers – QB Cam Newton vs. New York Giants, FD proj. 24.8 points

Newton is throwing for just a bit over 160 yards per game and he has just five TD passes in four games. He makes up for that with three rushing touchdowns, and he could improve on both his passing and rushing figures against the Giants.

New Orleans Saints – QB Drew Brees vs. Washington Redskins, FD proj. 23.7 points

The Saints played a decent game in beating the Giants on the road, and this could be a huge effort for Brees at home against the Redskins. Potential shootout here as Brees attempts to build on 75.8 completion percentage and 8-0 TD-interception ratio. Brees is set to break Peyton Manning’s all-time passing-yardage record

Tampa Bay Bucs – Bye week

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals – QB Josh Rosen at San Francisco 49ers, FD proj. 15.4 points

Rosen is set to make his second start and this rookie quarterback nearly led the Cardinals to a win in his first start against the Seahawks. Rosen has a beautiful release and he could put together a winning performance against the divisional rivals.

Los Angeles Rams – QB Jared Goff at Seahawks, FD proj. 21.3 points

The Rams are the best team in the NFL through the early part of the season and they should be prepared to play one of their best games against a divisional opponent. Goff is a player to watch on the Rams, but so is running back Todd Gurley. Look for both to assert themselves against the injured Seahawks (no Earl Thomas).

San Francisco 49ers – QB C.J. Beathard vs. Arizona Cardinals, FD proj. 17.8 points

Beathard is smart, resilient and gutsy, and he put on a solid performance against the Chargers in Week 4 with 298 passing yards and two touchdowns. He could match that figure at home against the Cardinals.

Seattle Seahawks – QB Russell Wilson vs. Los Angeles Rams, 19.1 points

The Seahawks are fighting hard and they have won their last two games, but they are in over their heads against the powerful Rams. Wilson will do everything he can, but he doesn’t have the supporting cast and the Seattle defense is a shell of what it was. Wilson has seven TD passes, but he has yet to run for a score.