Filed Under:autism awareness, Clifton, Local TV

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s an unbearable crime.

A brazen thief strolled into a Clifton diner and stole a large autism awareness teddy bear. The whole thing was caught on video.

stolenbear An Unbearable Crime: Autism Awareness Teddy Bear Stolen From Diner In Broad Daylight

An Autism awareness bear that was stolen from the Allwood Diner. (credit: Facebook/Allwood Diner)

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at Allwood Diner on Allwood Road near Richfield Terrace.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into the diner. A few moments later, he can be seen running out carrying the large bear. The person then jumps into a passenger-side seat of a waiting blue car, which took off.

bear theft An Unbearable Crime: Autism Awareness Teddy Bear Stolen From Diner In Broad Daylight

The suspect in the theft of an Autism awareness bear at Allwood Diner. (credit: Facebook/Allwood Diner)

“It’s just upsetting, not for the value of the item but for the mere fact that someone would actually walk in and steal our autism awareness teddy bear in broad daylight,” the diner posted on Facebook. “I hope this post helps you realize that there are always consequences… this time is just the embarrassment. Please try and do better for your self, it’s just a shame!”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Clifton police at (973) 470-5900.

