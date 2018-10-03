  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV, Morrisania

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a third suspect involved in a dating site robbery scheme in the Bronx.

24-year-old DeManuel Lawton is wanted for allegedly luring victims to an apartment in the Morrisania section under the guise of meeting a woman.

demanuel lawton Third Suspect Sought In Bronx Dating App Robbery Pattern

DeManuel Lawton, 24. (credit: NYPD)

In at least five instances, when the men arrived they were roughed up and then robbed by Lawton and two other men.

The two other alleged accomplices, identified as Nathaniel Baptiste, 23, and George Livermoore, 32, are already in custody.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

