NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a third suspect involved in a dating site robbery scheme in the Bronx.

24-year-old DeManuel Lawton is wanted for allegedly luring victims to an apartment in the Morrisania section under the guise of meeting a woman.

In at least five instances, when the men arrived they were roughed up and then robbed by Lawton and two other men.

The two other alleged accomplices, identified as Nathaniel Baptiste, 23, and George Livermoore, 32, are already in custody.

