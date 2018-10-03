  • TV10/55On Air

(CBS Local)– Actor Christian Bale has played everything from an investment banker in American Psycho to a hero in Batman Begins. His next featured role will be starring as Dick Cheney.

The Oscar-winning actor’s transformation is said to be the most haunted to date. “Vice” is slated to hit theaters this Christmas. Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay is behind this production and stated ‘the second I thought of doing this movie, I knew right away, the most exciting person to play him [Cheney] is Christian.’

Last year Director McKay mentioned the power of Cheney’s leadership in shaping American history and bigger effect on global events.

Vanity Fair said that Vice‘s story-line is crucially relevant to the current political climate and described Cheney as “an ultimate insider who knew every trick in the book.”