  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greenwich Village, Janelle Burrell, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man followed a woman home and mugged her outside a Greenwich Village apartment building, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the suspect follow the 26-year-old victim into the entryway of the building near Minetta and Bleeker streets around 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police said the man pulled out a pair of pliers and demanded money. A struggle ensued, but the suspect made off with $200.

He took off heading west on Minetta Street, police said.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s