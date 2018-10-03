NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man followed a woman home and mugged her outside a Greenwich Village apartment building, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the suspect follow the 26-year-old victim into the entryway of the building near Minetta and Bleeker streets around 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police said the man pulled out a pair of pliers and demanded money. A struggle ensued, but the suspect made off with $200.

He took off heading west on Minetta Street, police said.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.