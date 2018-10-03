NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect behind a bank robbery spree in Manhattan.

Three banks have been held up in the past two weeks, police said.

The suspect allegedly robbed a Chase Bank in the East Village on September 20, another Chase Bank in Tribeca on September 24 and then a Valley National Bank in the East Village on Tuesday.

Police said in each incident, the man handed a teller a note demanding money. No injuries were reported.

During the first robbery, he wore a long, blonde wig, police said. In the most recent incident, he wore a black wig and had a second person act as a lookout.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.