NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some New Yorkers can’t stomach the new bagel emoji.

Apple has released some new emojis for iPhone and iPad users, and they’re already sparking debate.

The new batch of emojis includes a llama, raccoon, Frisbee, mosquito and salt shaker. But the bagel is getting all the attention.

It’s perfectly round and looks as though it may have been sliced by a machine – nothing like the big, hand-sliced bagels New Yorkers know and love.

What do you think? Cast your vote in our Facebook poll.

